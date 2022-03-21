$32,966+ tax & licensing
$32,966
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
54,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814146
- Stock #: P214550
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV3HN750970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 84 MONTHS TERM
OAC LOW INTEREST RATES
2017 NISSAN FRONTIER SV 4X4 AUTO - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - CUSTOM WHEELS BACKUP CAMERA - REAR WINDOW SLIDER AND WOW ONLY 54 800 KMS UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS AT ALLLLL $0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC STOCK # P214550 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4