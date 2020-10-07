Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

52,300 KM

$9,990

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

SV 1.6L 109HP 4SPD Auto

SV 1.6L 109HP 4SPD Auto

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

52,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080271
  • Stock #: R3003
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8HL235426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,300 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this nice Nissan Micra SV in black with grey cloth interior. Its in great shape and drives like new. Local car with no accidents and low km's. Come on down and have a look! You won't be disappointed.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

