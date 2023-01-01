Menu
2017 RAM 1500

167,710 KM

Details

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
Tradesman CREW SB 4WD 5.7L V8 REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,710KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10506177
  • Stock #: 14833
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG649082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14833
  • Mileage 167,710 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
