$27,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 7 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10506177

10506177 Stock #: 14833

14833 VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG649082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14833

Mileage 167,710 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.