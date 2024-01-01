$26,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box Big Horn *Eco Diesel, Nav*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,362 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This 2017 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 Eco Diesel. Loaded with Features
Exterior Color: Red Pearl
Interior Color: Black interior / Black Leather Front Bucket Seats
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine Transmission: 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seat side air bags
Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case
4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Front heavy–duty shock absorbers
Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers
Remote keyless entry
Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer
Locking tailgate
3.5–inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
Quad–lens halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps
4–pin wiring harness
Engine block heater
730–amp maintenance–free battery
12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console
INTERIOR FEATURES
Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat
Rear folding seat
Second–row in–floor storage bins
Air conditioning
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Red Pearl
Premium Leather Seats
Power 10–way driver seat including 2–way lumbar
Bucket seats
Rear 60/40 split folding seat
115–volt auxiliary power outlet
Power lumbar adjust
Fold–flat load floor with storage
Customer Preferred Package
Rear power sliding window
Pickup box lighting
Luxury Group
20x8–inch chrome–clad aluminum wheels
P275/60R20 BSW All–Season tires
Bright tubular side steps
Tow hooks
Fog lamps
7–inch customizable in–cluster display
Steering wheel–mounted audio controls
Bright exterior mirrors
Bright power folding heated mirrors w/turn signals
Universal garage door opener
Bright grille with bright billets
Bright dual rear exhaust tips
Full–size temporary use spare tire
Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case
Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Overhead console with garage door opener
Leather–wrapped steering wheel
Comfort Group
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Trailer Brake Control
Black, power, manual folding, trailer tow mirrors
Trailer tow mirrors
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Remote start system
Security alarm
8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
3.92 rear axle ratio
Anti–spin differential rear axle
3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine
98–litre (21.6 gallon) fuel tank
Maximum duty engine cooling
Uconnect 8.4–in Touch/SXM/Hands–free/NAV ready
8.4–inch touchscreen
Humidity sensor
A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control
Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Class IV hitch receiver
Spray–in bedliner
Autoworld
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227