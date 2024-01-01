Menu
<p>Come Check Out This 2017 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 Eco Diesel. Loaded with Features</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Exterior Color:</u> </strong>Red Pearl</p><p><strong><u>Interior Color:</u></strong> Black interior / Black Leather Front Bucket Seats</p><p> </p><p>Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine Transmission: 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>STANDARD EQUIPMENT </u></strong></p><p>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES</p><p>Advanced multistage front air bags</p><p>Supplemental side curtain air bags</p><p>Supplemental side air bags</p><p>Supplemental front seat side air bags</p><p>Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case</p><p>4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes</p><p>Electronic Stability Control</p><p>Tire pressure monitoring system</p><p>Auxiliary transmission oil cooler</p><p>Front heavy–duty shock absorbers</p><p>Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers</p><p>Remote keyless entry</p><p>Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer</p><p>Locking tailgate</p><p>3.5–inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre</p><p>Quad–lens halogen headlamps</p><p>Automatic headlamps</p><p>4–pin wiring harness</p><p>Engine block heater</p><p>730–amp maintenance–free battery</p><p>12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console</p><p><strong><u>INTERIOR FEATURES</u></strong></p><p>Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat</p><p>Rear folding seat</p><p>Second–row in–floor storage bins</p><p>Air conditioning</p><p><strong><u>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</u></strong></p><p>Red Pearl</p><p>Premium Leather Seats</p><p>Power 10–way driver seat including 2–way lumbar</p><p>Bucket seats</p><p>Rear 60/40 split folding seat</p><p>115–volt auxiliary power outlet</p><p>Power lumbar adjust</p><p>Fold–flat load floor with storage</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Customer Preferred Package </u></strong></p><p>Rear power sliding window</p><p>Pickup box lighting</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Luxury Group</u></strong></p><p>20x8–inch chrome–clad aluminum wheels</p><p>P275/60R20 BSW All–Season tires</p><p>Bright tubular side steps</p><p>Tow hooks</p><p>Fog lamps</p><p>7–inch customizable in–cluster display</p><p>Steering wheel–mounted audio controls</p><p>Bright exterior mirrors</p><p>Bright power folding heated mirrors w/turn signals</p><p>Universal garage door opener</p><p>Bright grille with bright billets</p><p>Bright dual rear exhaust tips</p><p>Full–size temporary use spare tire</p><p>Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case</p><p>Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors</p><p>Overhead console with garage door opener</p><p>Leather–wrapped steering wheel</p><p><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p><strong><u>Comfort Group </u></strong></p><p>Front heated seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group </p><p>Trailer Brake Control</p><p>Black, power, manual folding, trailer tow mirrors</p><p>Trailer tow mirrors</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Remote Start & Security Alarm Group</u></strong></p><p>Remote start system</p><p>Security alarm</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission</u></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><u>3.92 rear axle ratio</u></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Anti–spin differential rear axle</u></strong></p><p><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p><strong><u>3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine </u></strong></p><p>98–litre (21.6 gallon) fuel tank</p><p>Maximum duty engine cooling</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Uconnect 8.4–in Touch/SXM/Hands–free/NAV ready </u></strong></p><p>8.4–inch touchscreen</p><p>Humidity sensor</p><p>A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control</p><p> </p><p><strong><u>Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System</u></strong></p><p><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p><strong><u>ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera</u></strong></p><p><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p><strong><u>Class IV hitch receiver</u></strong></p><p><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p><strong><u>Spray–in bedliner</u></strong></p>

2017 RAM 1500

115,362 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Short Box Big Horn *Eco Diesel, Nav*

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Short Box Big Horn *Eco Diesel, Nav*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,362KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM5HS871889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,362 KM

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2017 RAM 1500