20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
This Ram won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Top features include cruise control, a leather steering wheel, automatic dimming door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
