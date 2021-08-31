+ taxes & licensing
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Extra Clean! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley, Top Model Luxury Truck with Only 27,920 Kms!! Service History On File..
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 LIMITED 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Navigation, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Memory Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Amplified Speakers with Sub, 4 Corner Air Suspension, Tow Package with 3.92 Rear Axle, Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, 20 Inch Wheels, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 27,920 Kms..
Priced at Only $53,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
