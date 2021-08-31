Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,900 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 2 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7906884

7906884 Stock #: B3686(DL#31138)

B3686(DL#31138) VIN: 1C6RR7PT1HS793922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,920 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.