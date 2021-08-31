Menu
2017 RAM 1500

27,920 KM

$53,900

+ tax & licensing
$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Limited Crew 4x4, One Owner, Only 28,000 Kms!!

2017 RAM 1500

Limited Crew 4x4, One Owner, Only 28,000 Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906884
  • Stock #: B3686(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1HS793922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley, Top Model Luxury Truck with Only 27,920 Kms!!  Service History On File..

 

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 LIMITED 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Navigation, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Memory Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Amplified Speakers with Sub, 4 Corner Air Suspension, Tow Package with 3.92 Rear Axle, Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, 20 Inch Wheels, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover and So Much More..    

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 27,920 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $53,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3686.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

