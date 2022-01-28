Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

109,479 KM

Details Features

$38,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,981

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4x4 Sport (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4x4 Sport (140.5"" WB 6'4"" Box)

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8254726
  2. 8254726
  3. 8254726
  4. 8254726
  5. 8254726
  6. 8254726
  7. 8254726
  8. 8254726
  9. 8254726
  10. 8254726
  11. 8254726
  12. 8254726
  13. 8254726
  14. 8254726
  15. 8254726
  16. 8254726
  17. 8254726
  18. 8254726
  19. 8254726
  20. 8254726
  21. 8254726
Contact Seller

$38,981

+ taxes & licensing

109,479KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254726
  • Stock #: BL03818A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT2HS707595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED P.C.
  • Interior Colour Vinyl/mesh Cloth High-Back - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL03818A
  • Mileage 109,479 KM

Vehicle Features

BACK UP CAMERA
2 keys
Red P.C.
Vinyl/mesh Cloth High-Back - Black
5 seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2019 Lexus IS 350 AWD
 43,096 KM
$43,880 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 xDrive35i
 86,847 KM
$53,822 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 330i xDrive...
 50,508 KM
$43,652 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory