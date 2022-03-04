$45,900+ tax & licensing
604-533-3400
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, One Owner! Low Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8556701
- Stock #: B3753(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1C6RR7NTXHS710278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 54,575 Kms.!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Service Records..
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Streaming, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle, Fold Out Trailer Tow Mirrors, Rear Air Bags, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, 20 Inch Rims with Near New Tires, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Power Running Boards, Spray In Box Liner, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 54,575 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $45,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All Our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3753..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
