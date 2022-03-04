Menu
2017 RAM 1500

54,575 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, One Owner! Low Kms!

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, One Owner! Low Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556701
  • Stock #: B3753(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NTXHS710278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 54,575 Kms.!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Service Records.. 

 

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Streaming, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle, Fold Out Trailer Tow Mirrors, Rear Air Bags, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, 20 Inch Rims with Near New Tires, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Power Running Boards, Spray In Box Liner, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover and So Much More..    

 

Warranty Available.. Only 54,575 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $45,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All Our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3753.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

