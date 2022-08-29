Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

59,297 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SXT 4x4, Quad 6.5 Box, 5.7L V8, Local, Low Kms!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SXT 4x4, Quad 6.5 Box, 5.7L V8, Local, Low Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053164
  • Stock #: B3813(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS640281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # B3813(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 59,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 59,297 Kms.! Super Clean, Local Fraser Valley Truck with No Accident Claims.. Very Well Taken Care of..

 

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 SXT 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.7L V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Near New GoodYear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires and More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 59,297 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $31,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..  

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call: 

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3813.. 

Dealer# 31138.. Only 59,297 Kms.! Super Clean, Local Fraser Valley Truck with No Accident Claims.. Very Well Taken Care of..

 

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 SXT 4x4, Quad Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.7L V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Near New GoodYear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires and More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 59,297 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $31,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..  

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call: 

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3813.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 67,043 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,020 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 125,309 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory