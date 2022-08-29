$37,888+ tax & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie 4WD ECO DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$37,888
- Listing ID: 9241900
- Stock #: 14570
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM8HS873312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,122 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! All of the following features are included: adjustable pedals, a trailer hitch, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
