2017 RAM 1500

142,122 KM

Details

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Laramie 4WD ECO DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

142,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9241900
  • Stock #: 14570
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM8HS873312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,122 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! All of the following features are included: adjustable pedals, a trailer hitch, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

