2017 RAM 1500
Sport 4x4, Crew, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, 35's
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Service Records on File!! Comes with 35x12.50x20'" Falken WildPeak All Terrain Tires!!
Rare, Copperhead Pearl Paint!!
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport Premium 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Leather/Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Performance Hood, 20 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Rims, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 158,783 Kms..
Vehicle Features
