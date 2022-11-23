Menu
2017 RAM 1500

158,753 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4, Crew, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, 35's

2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4, Crew, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, 35's

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9398821
  • Stock #: B3852(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT7HS679881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Service Records on File!! Comes with 35x12.50x20'" Falken WildPeak All Terrain Tires!!

Rare, Copperhead Pearl Paint!! 

 

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport Premium 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Leather/Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Alpine Speakers with Sub, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.92 Rear Axle, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Performance Hood, 20 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Rims, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 158,783 Kms..

 

!!!  HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $29,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC 

 

Stock# B3852.. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

