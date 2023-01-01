Menu
2017 RAM 1500

130,220 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Nav, One Owner

2017 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Nav, One Owner

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

130,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835385
  • Stock #: B3908(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6JR7BT9HG765670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # B3908(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 130,220 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE!! Extra Clean, One Owner, Regular Cab Short Box SLT 4x4.!! 

 

2017 Ram 1500 SLT Luxury, 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Luxury Group, Comfort Group, Protection Group, Power Seat, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Folding Mirrors, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Mud Flaps, 20 Inch Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Available!! Only 130,220 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $31,900.00.. MSRP was Over $51,000.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

  

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3908.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

