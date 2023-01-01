$31,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2017 RAM 1500
SLT 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Nav, One Owner
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9835385
- Stock #: B3908(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6JR7BT9HG765670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # B3908(DL#31138)
- Mileage 130,220 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE!! Extra Clean, One Owner, Regular Cab Short Box SLT 4x4.!!
2017 Ram 1500 SLT Luxury, 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft. Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi Engine with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Luxury Group, Comfort Group, Protection Group, Power Seat, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Folding Mirrors, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Mud Flaps, 20 Inch Wheels and More..
Warranty Available!! Only 130,220 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $31,900.00.. MSRP was Over $51,000.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3908..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.