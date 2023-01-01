Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 3500

185,961 KM

Details

$60,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL AISIN NAVI SUNROOF TUNED LIFTED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie 4WD DIESEL AISIN NAVI SUNROOF TUNED LIFTED

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10045983
  2. 10045983
  3. 10045983
  4. 10045983
  5. 10045983
  6. 10045983
  7. 10045983
  8. 10045983
  9. 10045983
  10. 10045983
  11. 10045983
  12. 10045983
  13. 10045983
  14. 10045983
  15. 10045983
  16. 10045983
  17. 10045983
  18. 10045983
  19. 10045983
  20. 10045983
  21. 10045983
  22. 10045983
  23. 10045983
  24. 10045983
  25. 10045983
  26. 10045983
  27. 10045983
  28. 10045983
  29. 10045983
Contact Seller

$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045983
  • Stock #: 14724-69
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL5HG631459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14724-69
  • Mileage 185,961 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 185,961 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte SX LE...
 65,771 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Lari...
 218,799 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory