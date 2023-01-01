Menu
2017 RAM 3500

194,544 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

LARAMIE CREW 4X4 SB LOADED! NAVI ETC. INSPECTED! FREE WRNTY & BCAA!

2017 RAM 3500

LARAMIE CREW 4X4 SB LOADED! NAVI ETC. INSPECTED! FREE WRNTY & BCAA!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10143201
  • Stock #: 26126
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL0HG772180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26126
  • Mileage 194,544 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

BEAUTIFUL RAM 3500 LARAMIE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS. NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START AND THE LIST GOES ON. THIS ONE IS CLASSED AS A REBUILT FROM A COLLISION ON THE DRIVERS SIDE. WE HAVE PICS OF THE DAMAGE BEFORE THE REPAIR, NEW FENDER AND DOOR, THATS IT. IT SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. CALL, TEXT, OR EMAIL FOR OUR FILE ON THIS ONE. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box Liner
Interval wipers

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Powertrain

4 X 4

Additional Features

Crew Cab
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
USB Charging Ports
120 volt power outlet
LED Instrument Cluster

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

