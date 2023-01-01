2017 RAM 3500

$55,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 5 4 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10143201

10143201 Stock #: 26126

26126 VIN: 3C6UR5FL0HG772180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 26126

Mileage 194,544 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Towing Package Box Liner Interval wipers Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation Heated Steering Wheel CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Air Conditioned Seats Memory Power Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain 4 X 4 Additional Features Crew Cab BACK UP CAMERA Touch Screen Fuel Data Centre Keyless Ignition AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR USB Fold Down Rear Seat USB Charging Ports 120 volt power outlet LED Instrument Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.