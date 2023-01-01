Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Mega Cab, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Audio with Bluetooth, Goodyear Duratrac tires, Extra clean with only 92,500 kilometres!</p>

2017 RAM 3500

92,500 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie MEGA CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie MEGA CAB

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1703107053
  2. 1703107058
  3. 1703107063
  4. 1703107067
  5. 1703107072
  6. 1703107076
  7. 1703107081
  8. 1703107085
  9. 1703107090
  10. 1703107095
  11. 1703107099
  12. 1703107103
  13. 1703107107
  14. 1703107111
  15. 1703107115
  16. 1703107119
  17. 1703107123
  18. 1703107127
Contact Seller
Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3ML8HG560663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2428
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Mega Cab, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Audio with Bluetooth, Goodyear Duratrac tires, Extra clean with only 92,500 kilometres!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HIGH COUNTRY for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HIGH COUNTRY 8,100 KM $89,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 3500 AT4 19,300 KM $89,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i for sale in Langley, BC
2017 BMW X4 M40i 97,400 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500