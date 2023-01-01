$69,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie MEGA CAB
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie MEGA CAB
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
92,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3ML8HG560663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2428
- Mileage 92,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Mega Cab, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Audio with Bluetooth, Goodyear Duratrac tires, Extra clean with only 92,500 kilometres!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2017 RAM 3500