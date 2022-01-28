Menu
2017 RAM 3500

183,840 KM

Details Description Features

$65,888

+ tax & licensing
$65,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

SLT LB 4WD DIESEL 6SPD MANUAL CAMERA LIFTED TUNED

2017 RAM 3500

SLT LB 4WD DIESEL 6SPD MANUAL CAMERA LIFTED TUNED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$65,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8268972
  Stock #: 14238
  VIN: 3C63R3GL9HG566032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14238
  • Mileage 183,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include power windows, 1-touch window functionality, a front bench seat, and more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Box liner
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

