$69,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie 4WD DIESEL AISIN SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA CANOP
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
- Listing ID: 8446767
- Stock #: 14339
- VIN: 3C63R3EL8HG507671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,810 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include power front seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, heated and ventilated seats, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
