2017 Subaru Crosstrek
5dr Man Sport
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R2751
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 5dr Man Sport, available now at Fraser Auto Sales! This green beauty with a beige interior boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an engaging driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate snow, rain, or gravel with ease.
This Crosstrek is equipped with a variety of features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system. With only 98,000km on the odometer, this Crosstrek has plenty of life left in it.
Here are five features that make this Crosstrek stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the Crosstrek's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Manual Transmission: Enjoy a more engaging and connected driving experience with the manual transmission.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Stay safe by being alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about frosty mirrors again with the heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Access your Crosstrek with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry system.
Visit Fraser Auto Sales today to experience the thrill of driving this 2017 Subaru Crosstrek!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
