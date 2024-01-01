Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT Convenience, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This white wagon with a black interior boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring you can tackle any road condition with confidence. This Impreza has only 104,000km on the odometer, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left in it.

This Impreza Convenience trim is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and cruise control on those long road trips. Safety is paramount, and this car comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system, ensuring your peace of mind on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning, and benefit from convenient features like keyless entry, power door locks, and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this Subaru Impreza:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether its snow, rain, or rough terrain.
CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and efficient acceleration, maximizing fuel economy.
Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in frigid conditions.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with the push of a button, for seamless access.
Security System: Feel at ease knowing your vehicle is protected against theft.

2017 Subaru Impreza

104,000 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAA64H3751997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1997
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

