$14,850+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
5dr HB CVT Convenience
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
$14,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1997
- Mileage 104,000 KM
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT Convenience, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This white wagon with a black interior boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring you can tackle any road condition with confidence. This Impreza has only 104,000km on the odometer, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left in it.
This Impreza Convenience trim is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and cruise control on those long road trips. Safety is paramount, and this car comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system, ensuring your peace of mind on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning, and benefit from convenient features like keyless entry, power door locks, and a tilt steering wheel.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Subaru Impreza:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's snow, rain, or rough terrain.
- CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and efficient acceleration, maximizing fuel economy.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in frigid conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your vehicle with the push of a button, for seamless access.
- Security System: Feel at ease knowing your vehicle is protected against theft.
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
