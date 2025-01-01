$19,850+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD W/ Toyota's Pre-Collision System
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV7HW608850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fraser Auto Sales
