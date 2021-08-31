Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

97,868 KM

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

97,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7740426
  Stock #: PU5026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01D6
  • Interior Colour FC20
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,868 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Locks.*This Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a reliable RAV4 Hybrid today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

