2017 Toyota Tundra

67,043 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

SR5 Plus 4x4, Double Cab, Heated Seats, Rev Camera

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,043KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9053041
  • Stock #: B3812(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F13HX588910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra, Extra Clean!! Single Family Owned, Local Fraser Valley Tundra!! Serviced at Peace Arch Toyota in Surrey.. Service History on File.. Only 67,043 Kms..

 

2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus, 4x4, Double Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Options Include Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Centre Console, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 67,043 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $44,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All Our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3812.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

