$44,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 4x4, Double Cab, Heated Seats, Rev Camera
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9053041
- Stock #: B3812(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5TFUY5F13HX588910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra, Extra Clean!! Single Family Owned, Local Fraser Valley Tundra!! Serviced at Peace Arch Toyota in Surrey.. Service History on File.. Only 67,043 Kms..
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus, 4x4, Double Cab 6.5 Ft. Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Options Include Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Centre Console, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 67,043 Kms..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $44,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All Our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3812..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.