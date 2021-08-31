Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

125,770 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7667920
  • Stock #: RC1130
  • VIN: 3VWJ17AT1HM632322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,770 KM

Vehicle Description

!! 2017 Volkswagen Beetle !!

Head Back To School This Year In Style With This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle! Perfect For Day to Day Driving And A Savior At The Gas Pumps. Set In A Beautiful White Silver Metallic With A Two Tone Interior This Beetle Will Not Disappoint. With Great Features Including Power Windows, Back-Up Camera,And Apple And Andriod Carplay. Call Today And Book Your Appiontment To Come See This Beetle And Go For A Test Drive!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

