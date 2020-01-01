Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat CC

Wolfsburg Edition VR6 4Motion w/ R-Line Pkg!!

2017 Volkswagen Passat CC

Wolfsburg Edition VR6 4Motion w/ R-Line Pkg!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,971KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4480881
  • Stock #: B3173(DL#31138)
  • VIN: WVWEU7ANXHE504468
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Extra Clean! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Luxury Sports Sedan with NO Accidents.. Only 46,971 Kms..

2017 Volkswagen CC Wolfsburg Edition VR6 4Motion Sedan, R-Line Package with "Black Style" AWD, 280 HP 3.6L VR6 FSI 24 Valve 6 Cyl, 6 Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Paddle Shifters, Fully Loaded with Options Including Sport Suspension, Navigation, App-Connect Smart Phone Integration, Power Sunroof, Nappa Leather Interior, Kessy Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dynaudio-600 Watt Digital Sound Package, (10 Speakers), USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 18 Inch Talladega Alloy Wheels and So Much More..

Warranty Remaining.. Only 46,971 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Was $27,900...Now Only $25,900!! Must See!! (MSRP was $47,305.00)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
Carproof/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..

Website:
www.CARBOYZ.CA

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3173..
Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

