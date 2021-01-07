Menu
2017 Volkswagen Passat CC

74,102 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Wolfsburg Edition

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6606923
  • Stock #: B3173(DL#31138)
  • VIN: WVWEU7ANXHE504468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,102 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..

Extra Clean! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Luxury Sports Sedan with NO Accidents.. Only 74,102 Kms..

2017 Volkswagen CC Wolfsburg Edition VR6 4Motion Sedan, R-Line Package with "Black Style" AWD, 280 HP 3.6L VR6 FSI 24 Valve 6 Cyl, 6 Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Paddle Shifters, Fully Loaded with Options Including Sport Suspension, Navigation, App-Connect Smart Phone Integration, Power Sunroof, Nappa Leather Interior, Kessy Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dynaudio-600 Watt Digital Sound Package, (10 Speakers), USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 18 Inch Talladega Alloy Wheels and So Much More..

Warranty Remaining.. Only 74,102 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Was $23,900.00.. Now Only $22,900.00!! Must See!! (MSRP was $47,305.00).. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3173..
Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

