2017 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV AWD Inscription

2017 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV AWD Inscription

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,711KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4977870
  • Stock #: P02625
  • VIN: YV4BC0PL8H1137853
Exterior Colour
Magic Blue Met
Interior Colour
Blond Nappa Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Recent Arrival! Magic Blue Metallic 2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $500, $595 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Additional Features
  • Metallic Paint

