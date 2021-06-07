Menu
2018 Acura RDX

90,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Tech 3.5L V6 279 HP AWD 6 SPD AUTO

2018 Acura RDX

Tech 3.5L V6 279 HP AWD 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7206314
  • Stock #: U2252
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H51JL801746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived at our lot is this really nice 2018 Acura RDX AWD SUV powered by the smooth 3.5L V6 with 279HP and mated to a 6 SPD Automatic Transmission with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. This RDX is in great shape and really well maintained. Comes loaded with options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Hatch, Power and Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, AM/FM/CD/Bluetooth, Navigation Sound System with Back up Camera, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more.

 

This RDX comes with 90,300 original kms. No accidents and local vehicle.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

