2018 Audi A4

35,675 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,675KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8182092
  Stock #: P1504
  VIN: WAUBNAF42JA015439

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 35,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

