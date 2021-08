$42,895 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7443239

7443239 Stock #: P214330

P214330 VIN: WAUCNCF5XJA007713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P214330

Mileage 30,121 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2018 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK TECHNIK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.