2018 Audi Q5

68,500 KM

$42,700

+ tax & licensing
$42,700

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik

2018 Audi Q5

Technik

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,700

+ taxes & licensing

68,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6132360
  Stock #: 4023
  VIN: WA1CNAFY7J2024023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi Q5
68,500 Kms
Moonlight Blue Metallic
Stock#4023

This Audi Q5 comes to us from the original owner with just over 68,000 kilometres. The exterior is a beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic while the interior is covered in a rich Nougat Brown perforated leather. This Q5 Technik (Prestige) package includes heated and ventilated sport front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, heads-up display, blind spot monitoring with active cruise and collision warning, heated and cooled cupholders, heated steering wheel and a Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Audi's Q5 is powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 252 horsepower and 273 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the pavement via Audis famous Quattro all-wheel drive system. This mid-size SUV has all the creature comforts expected from Audi all while getting upwards of 27 MPG on the highway.

This SUV has had one claim for $1840.00 and started its life in Ontario before heading out west. All servicing is up to date including new brakes in all four corners.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

