This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Audi Q5
68,500 Kms
Moonlight Blue Metallic
Stock#4023
This Audi Q5 comes to us from the original owner with just over 68,000 kilometres. The exterior is a beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic while the interior is covered in a rich Nougat Brown perforated leather. This Q5 Technik (Prestige) package includes heated and ventilated sport front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, heads-up display, blind spot monitoring with active cruise and collision warning, heated and cooled cupholders, heated steering wheel and a Bang & Olufsen stereo.
Audi's Q5 is powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 252 horsepower and 273 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the pavement via Audis famous Quattro all-wheel drive system. This mid-size SUV has all the creature comforts expected from Audi all while getting upwards of 27 MPG on the highway.
This SUV has had one claim for $1840.00 and started its life in Ontario before heading out west. All servicing is up to date including new brakes in all four corners.
