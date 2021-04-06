+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just in on trade is this beautiful 2018 Audi Q7 S-Line Technik. Powered by a smooth 333HP 3.0L V6 and mated to an 8 speed Automatic Transmission. Comes with 7 passenger leather seating all in comfort and full luxury. This full size SUV comes loaded with options.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Rear Air and Heat, Power Rear Hatch, Power Panoroof, AM/FM/CD BOSE Sound with Bluetooth, Navigation, Back Up Camera as well as 360 Camera, Cruise, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more.
So nice to drive and comes with 55,000 original km's.
