2018 Audi Q7

55,000 KM

$57,777

+ tax & licensing
$57,777

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

Technik 3.0L TFSI 333HP 8 SPD AUTO

2018 Audi Q7

Technik 3.0L TFSI 333HP 8 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$57,777

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6840695
  Stock #: U2221
  VIN: WA1WAAF72JD051974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in on trade is this beautiful 2018 Audi Q7 S-Line Technik. Powered by a smooth 333HP 3.0L V6 and mated to an 8 speed Automatic Transmission. Comes with 7 passenger leather seating all in comfort and full luxury. This full size SUV comes loaded with options.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Rear Air and Heat, Power Rear Hatch, Power Panoroof, AM/FM/CD BOSE Sound with Bluetooth, Navigation, Back Up Camera as well as 360 Camera, Cruise, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls and so much more.

 

So nice to drive and comes with 55,000 original km's.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

