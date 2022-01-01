Menu
2018 Audi R8

9,800 KM

Details Description Features

$219,800

+ tax & licensing
$219,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2018 Audi R8

2018 Audi R8

V10 plus

2018 Audi R8

V10 plus

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$219,800

+ taxes & licensing

9,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8105212
  • Stock #: 0958
  • VIN: WUA4BCFX0J7900958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder
9,800 Kms
Mythos Black Metallic
Stock#0958

This Audi R8 V10 Plus comes to us in like new condition with just under 10,000 kilometres. The triple black colour combination with the black optics package gives this Spyder a stealth but sleek look. This R8 comes with the Plus package which enhances the already performance driven Audi with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, an additional 78 Horsepower, Diamond stitched power seats and much more.

Powering this German Supercar is a 5.2L V10 engine that produces 610 Horsepower and 413 LB-Ft of torque that is sent through Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system and a 7-speed S-tronic transmission. This combination launches this convertible to a hair blowing 60 MPH is just over 3 seconds.

The subtle elegance and performance of this R8 is hard matched by any other sports car on the road. This Audi comes with a clean, no claims Carfax report.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

