20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Audi S4
69,500 Kms
Glacier White Metallic
Stock#3457
This Audi comes to us from its original owner with just over 69,000 kms. The exterior is Metallic Glacier White and the interior is Granite Grey with Magma Red seats. This Prestige equipped sports sedan comes with lane change assist, Bang & Olufsen Stereo, Heated and massaging front sport seats, interior lighting package, 360 degree camera and red brake callipers.
Powering this German sedan is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 which creates 354 Horsepower and an impressive 369 LB-FT of torque. This power is transferred through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system which enables a 0-100km/h time of just over 4 seconds. The adjustable adaptive suspension makes sure the car handles as you would expect from a German automobile.
This Audi has all the servicing up to date and has a manufacturers warranty until November 2021 or 80,000kms. The car is pictured with winter tires and rims but also includes the original 19 inch rims with Brand new tires. This Audi is ready to impress its next owner!
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
