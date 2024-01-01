Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2018 Audi SQ5

74,232 KM

Details Description

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5

SQ5 V6T QUATTRO Technik SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM

2018 Audi SQ5

SQ5 V6T QUATTRO Technik SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,232KM
VIN WA1C4AFY9J2205580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15254-101
  • Mileage 74,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

2018 Audi SQ5