2018 Audi SQ5
SQ5 V6T QUATTRO Technik SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,232KM
VIN WA1C4AFY9J2205580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15254-101
- Mileage 74,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
2018 Audi SQ5