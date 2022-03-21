Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi SQ5

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868446
  • Stock #: 8126
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY2J2208126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi SQ5
45,000 Kilometres
Monsoon Gray Metallic
Stock#8126

This Audi SQ5 comes to us with just over 45,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Monsoon Gray Metallic paint and black leather interior, this edgy and nimble SUV has just the right look. Optioned with the Technik package, this Audi comes standard with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, 360 camera, heated seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and much more.

The SQ5 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo V-6 with 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is sent through all four wheels via Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The Audi has has a recent service and is ready for its next owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and warranties are available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

tECHNIK
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2018 Audi SQ5 Technik
 45,000 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 71,500 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz G...
 78,000 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory