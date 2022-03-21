$51,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2018 Audi SQ5
Technik
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8868446
- Stock #: 8126
- VIN: WA1C4AFY2J2208126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi SQ5
45,000 Kilometres
Monsoon Gray Metallic
Stock#8126
This Audi SQ5 comes to us with just over 45,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Monsoon Gray Metallic paint and black leather interior, this edgy and nimble SUV has just the right look. Optioned with the Technik package, this Audi comes standard with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, 360 camera, heated seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and much more.
The SQ5 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo V-6 with 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is sent through all four wheels via Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.
The Audi has has a recent service and is ready for its next owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Financing and warranties are available.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
