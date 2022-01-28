$34,979+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,979
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2018 BMW 328
2018 BMW 328
d xDrive Sedan
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$34,979
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8182119
- Stock #: BE93243
- VIN: WBA8F1C58JAE93243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BE93243
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Features
M SPORT PACKAGE
Alpine White
2 keys
M Sport Edition
Surround View
Black Leatherette
Fineline Anthracite Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)
19inch M Light Alloy Wheel, Star-Spoke, Perf. RFT
Client paid, R# 49539
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BMW Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2