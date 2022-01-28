Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 328

93,000 KM

Details Features

$34,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,979

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 328

2018 BMW 328

d xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 328

d xDrive Sedan

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8182119
  2. 8182119
  3. 8182119
  4. 8182119
  5. 8182119
  6. 8182119
  7. 8182119
  8. 8182119
  9. 8182119
  10. 8182119
  11. 8182119
  12. 8182119
  13. 8182119
  14. 8182119
  15. 8182119
  16. 8182119
  17. 8182119
  18. 8182119
  19. 8182119
  20. 8182119
  21. 8182119
  22. 8182119
Contact Seller

$34,979

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182119
  • Stock #: BE93243
  • VIN: WBA8F1C58JAE93243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BE93243
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Alpine White
2 keys
M Sport Edition
Surround View
Black Leatherette
Fineline Anthracite Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)
19inch M Light Alloy Wheel, Star-Spoke, Perf. RFT
Client paid, R# 49539

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2021 Honda Pilot Bla...
 29,356 KM
$55,880 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 9,798 KM
$42,620 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac CTS Se...
 33,463 KM
$43,334 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory