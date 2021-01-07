Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 330

43,338 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 330

2018 BMW 330

xDrive Sedan (8D97)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 330

xDrive Sedan (8D97)

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,338KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6478597
  • Stock #: X512781A
  • VIN: WBA8D9G50JNU69474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Coral Red Dkt Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Alarm System, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistant, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Full Digital Instrument Display, Glass Sunroof, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Lights Package, Lumbar Support, M Aerodynamics Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Edition II, M Sport Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Through Loading System, Wheels: 18" x 8" Lt Aly Double-Spoke (Style 400M). This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2018 BMW 330 xDrive ...
 43,338 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW 328 xDrive ...
 104,718 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 57,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory