$49,083+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,083
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2018 BMW 540i
2018 BMW 540i
xDrive Sedan
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$49,083
+ taxes & licensing
61,820KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473506
- Stock #: B892302
- VIN: WBAJE7C58JG892302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
- Interior Colour Mocha Nappa Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # B892302
- Mileage 61,820 KM
Vehicle Features
M SPORT PACKAGE
2 keys
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Premium Package Enhanced
Driving Assistant
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Ambient Air Package
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Interior Comfort Package
Driver Assistance Package w/ Z2G
Mocha Nappa Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BMW Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2