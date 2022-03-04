Menu
2018 BMW 540i

61,820 KM

Details Features

$49,083

+ tax & licensing
xDrive Sedan

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

61,820KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
  • Interior Colour Mocha Nappa Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,820 KM

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
2 keys
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Premium Package Enhanced
Driving Assistant
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Ambient Air Package
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Interior Comfort Package
Driver Assistance Package w/ Z2G
Mocha Nappa Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

