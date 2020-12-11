Menu
2018 BMW M5

11,500 KM

Details Description Features

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6330615
  • Stock #: 3644
  • VIN: WBSJF0C58JB283644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***More Photos Coming***

2018 BMW M5
11,500 Kms
Alpine White
Stock#3644

This incredible BMW M5 comes to us from its original owner with only 11,500 Kilometres. The exterior is a beautiful Alpine White while the interior is trimmed in a full leather Merino Black. This M5 is loaded with options that include heated/ventilated and massaging front seats, sports exhaust, Drivers assist package, Black optics package with Black rims, carbon roof and an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Powering this beast of a sedan is a Twin-Turbo 4.4L V8 that delivers an astonishing 600 Horsepower and 553 LB-Ft of Torque. This brute force is transferred through BMW’s all-wheel drive xDrive system which launches this car to 100KM/H in just over 3 seconds. However, if you like to live life dangerously you can select all this power to be delivered though just the rear wheels.

This BMW maintains a factory warranty until May of 2023 and is up to date on all its servicing.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

