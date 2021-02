Vehicle Features

Trim Sport Seats Additional Features Alpine White M Sport Edition Black Leatherette M SPORT PKG 2 KEYS + BOOKS 18inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 570 M Bicolour A/S Tire (Offered From 11.01.2017)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.