2018 BMW X1

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 9 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8586554

8586554 Stock #: P1628

P1628 VIN: WBXHT3C34J5K24963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Met

Interior Colour Black Leatherette

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P1628

Mileage 34,952 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Compact Spare Tire Additional Features No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k Universal remote control Driver Assistance Package Mineral White Metallic Driving Assistant Black Leatherette Smartphone Connectivity Package Non-Runflat Tires 18inch Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 566, A/S. Premium Package Enhanced w/ZDV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.