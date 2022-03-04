Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X1

34,952 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,952KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8586554
  • Stock #: P1628
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J5K24963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P1628
  • Mileage 34,952 KM

Vehicle Features

Compact Spare Tire
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Universal remote control
Driver Assistance Package
Mineral White Metallic
Driving Assistant
Black Leatherette
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Non-Runflat Tires
18inch Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 566, A/S.
Premium Package Enhanced w/ZDV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD
 57,833 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 Crew C...
 138,075 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Co...
 54,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory