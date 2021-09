$49,852 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 4 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7649359

7649359 Stock #: PY20868

PY20868 VIN: 5UXKS4C59J0Y20868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met

Interior Colour Ivory White/Black Ext Nappa Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # PY20868

Mileage 67,418 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Towing Package Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE M Sport Line Fineline Oak Wood Trim CARBON BLACK METALLIC Premium Package Enhanced Driving Assistant Ceramic Controls Smartphone Connectivity Package Harman Kardon Surround Sound System Ivory White/Black Extended Nappa Leather 20inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy, Mixed Tires Nappa Premium Seating Package w/ZZJ (Offered From 05.01.2018) ZSN Class III Towing Adapter Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner (Offered Until 03.23.2018)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.