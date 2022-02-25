Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

63,450 KM

Details Features

$53,805

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,805

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8353587
  2. 8353587
  3. 8353587
  4. 8353587
  5. 8353587
  6. 8353587
  7. 8353587
  8. 8353587
  9. 8353587
  10. 8353587
  11. 8353587
  12. 8353587
  13. 8353587
  14. 8353587
  15. 8353587
  16. 8353587
  17. 8353587
  18. 8353587
  19. 8353587
  20. 8353587
  21. 8353587
  22. 8353587
Contact Seller

$53,805

+ taxes & licensing

63,450KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8353587
  • Stock #: BY18223
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C58J0Y18223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Mocha Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BY18223
  • Mileage 63,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Running Boards
2 keys
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Mineral White Metallic
Premium Package Essential
Mocha Dakota Leather
Driving Assistant Plus
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
20inch Star Spoke LT Alloy, Black High-Gloss, Mixed Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 141,986 KM
$26,880 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 43...
 49,686 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 105,991 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory