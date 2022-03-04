2018 BMW X5

$55,813 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 6 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8507315

8507315 Stock #: X620053A

X620053A VIN: 5UXKS4C5XJ0Y19924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X620053A

Mileage 63,603 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 keys M Sport Line Fineline Oak Wood Trim Premium Package Enhanced 3rd Row Seating Package Driving Assistant Ceramic Controls Smartphone Connectivity Package Harman Kardon Surround Sound System 20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Jet Black Double-Spoke Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.