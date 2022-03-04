$55,813+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35d
Location
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
63,603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8507315
- Stock #: X620053A
- VIN: 5UXKS4C5XJ0Y19924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,603 KM
Vehicle Features
2 keys
M Sport Line
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Premium Package Enhanced
3rd Row Seating Package
Driving Assistant
Ceramic Controls
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Jet Black Double-Spoke Perf. RFT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
