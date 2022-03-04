Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

63,603 KM

Details Features

$55,813

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,813

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8507315
  2. 8507315
  3. 8507315
  4. 8507315
  5. 8507315
  6. 8507315
  7. 8507315
  8. 8507315
  9. 8507315
  10. 8507315
  11. 8507315
  12. 8507315
  13. 8507315
  14. 8507315
  15. 8507315
  16. 8507315
  17. 8507315
  18. 8507315
  19. 8507315
  20. 8507315
  21. 8507315
  22. 8507315
Contact Seller

$55,813

+ taxes & licensing

63,603KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8507315
  • Stock #: X620053A
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C5XJ0Y19924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X620053A
  • Mileage 63,603 KM

Vehicle Features

2 keys
M Sport Line
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Premium Package Enhanced
3rd Row Seating Package
Driving Assistant
Ceramic Controls
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Jet Black Double-Spoke Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2018 BMW 6 Series 64...
 62,777 KM
$50,189 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 118,585 KM
$60,861 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 16,200 KM
$57,020 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory