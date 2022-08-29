2018 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 8 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9213337

9213337 Stock #: 13UEBA71690

13UEBA71690 VIN: 5UXKR0C52JL071690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Mocha Ext Nappa Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 13UEBA71690

Mileage 29,820 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Jet Black Mocha Extended Nappa Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.