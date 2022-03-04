Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Boat Other

110 KM

Details Description

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 Boat Other

2018 Boat Other

Manitou Aurora 23LE RF VP Tri Toon Pontoon Boat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Boat Other

Manitou Aurora 23LE RF VP Tri Toon Pontoon Boat

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8556692
  • Stock #: B3673(DL#31138)

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pontoon Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 110 KM

Vehicle Description

Long Term Financing Available!

One Owner, 2018 Manitou Aurora 23LE RF VP Tri Toon Pontoon Boat with a 150HP HO Evinrude E-Tec Motor with Only 110 Hours and Used on Osoyoos Lake..
New Prop Just Installed..
23 Ft Deck..
Tri-Pontoon..
12 Passenger..
Bimini Top..
Bluetooth Stereo with USB Port and Upgraded Kicker Sound System Including 4 Kicker Speakers and a Rockford Fostgate SUB..
Upgraded High Back Reclining Captains Chairs..
Blue LED Lighting..
Catalina II Gourmet Magma Stainless Steel Gas Grill..
Change Room..
Karavan Tandem Axle Trailer Included..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $69,900.00.. In Stock!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3673..
Dealer# 31138..

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 54,575 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2018 Boat Other Mani...
 110 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 120,761 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory