2018 Boat Other
Manitou Aurora 23LE RF VP Tri Toon Pontoon Boat
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8556692
- Stock #: B3673(DL#31138)
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pontoon Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 110 KM
Vehicle Description
Long Term Financing Available!
One Owner, 2018 Manitou Aurora 23LE RF VP Tri Toon Pontoon Boat with a 150HP HO Evinrude E-Tec Motor with Only 110 Hours and Used on Osoyoos Lake..
New Prop Just Installed..
23 Ft Deck..
Tri-Pontoon..
12 Passenger..
Bimini Top..
Bluetooth Stereo with USB Port and Upgraded Kicker Sound System Including 4 Kicker Speakers and a Rockford Fostgate SUB..
Upgraded High Back Reclining Captains Chairs..
Blue LED Lighting..
Catalina II Gourmet Magma Stainless Steel Gas Grill..
Change Room..
Karavan Tandem Axle Trailer Included..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
