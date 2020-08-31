Menu
2018 Cadillac ATS

28,833 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD Luxury, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Only 28,883 Kms

2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD Luxury, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Only 28,883 Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,833KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5758959
  Stock #: B3451(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1G6AF5RX7J0154726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blackb
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,833 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  


Extra Clean!! Local Vancouver Luxury Car with NO Accidents Claims and Only 28,833 Kms.. Factory Warranty Remaining..
2018 Cadillac ATS AWD Luxury Edition, 2.0 I4 Turbo w/VVT, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Bose Sound, Wireless Charging in Hidden Compartment, On-Star 4G Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Remote Start, Power Trunk, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Polished Alloy Wheels and So Much More..

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 28,833 Kms..
 
!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $30,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
 
Stock# B3451..
Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

