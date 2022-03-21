Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

63,402 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD, Nav, Pano Roof, Driver Alert Pkg

2018 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD, Nav, Pano Roof, Driver Alert Pkg

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8822621
  Stock #: B3782(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS4JZ122454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, Local BC, Fully Loaded Luxury AWD SUV.. Only 63,402 Kms.. 

 

2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD with the Driver Awareness Package and the Memory Package, 3.6L V6 w/VVT, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collison Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Low Speed Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Detection, Ride and Handling Suspension, Navigation, Auto Headlamps, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, UltraView Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Bose Sound, On-Star 4G Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Remote Start, Power Hatch, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..

 

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 63,402 Kms.. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $41,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3782.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

