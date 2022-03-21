$41,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD, Nav, Pano Roof, Driver Alert Pkg
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8822621
- Stock #: B3782(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS4JZ122454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean, Local BC, Fully Loaded Luxury AWD SUV.. Only 63,402 Kms..
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD with the Driver Awareness Package and the Memory Package, 3.6L V6 w/VVT, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collison Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Low Speed Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Detection, Ride and Handling Suspension, Navigation, Auto Headlamps, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, UltraView Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Bose Sound, On-Star 4G Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Remote Start, Power Hatch, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..
Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 63,402 Kms..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $41,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3782..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
