Introducing the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Summit Whitea sleek and fuel-efficient compact sedan designed to offer comfort, modern tech, and excellent value. With 156,918 km, this Cruze is a dependable option for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving.

Powered by a responsive 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Cruze LT delivers a great blend of performance and efficiency. Its compact size and refined handling make it perfect for navigating both city streets and highways with confidence.

Inside, the cabin features comfortable cloth seating, a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and steering wheel-mounted controls. Other convenience features include remote start, cruise control, and keyless entry.

Safety is also well-covered with 10 standard airbags, traction control, stability control, and OnStar capabilities for added peace of mind.

If youre looking for a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan with a solid reputation for reliability, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT in white checks all the right boxes.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

156,447 KM

Details

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

Used
156,447KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7110526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Summit Whitea sleek and fuel-efficient compact sedan designed to offer comfort, modern tech, and excellent value. With 156,918 km, this Cruze is a dependable option for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving.
Powered by a responsive 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Cruze LT delivers a great blend of performance and efficiency. Its compact size and refined handling make it perfect for navigating both city streets and highways with confidence.
Inside, the cabin features comfortable cloth seating, a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and steering wheel-mounted controls. Other convenience features include remote start, cruise control, and keyless entry.
Safety is also well-covered with 10 standard airbags, traction control, stability control, and OnStar capabilities for added peace of mind.
If you're looking for a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan with a solid reputation for reliability, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT in white checks all the right boxes.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

