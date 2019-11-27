Menu
2018 Chevrolet Express

3500 EXTENDED 4.3L V6 8 SPD AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Express

3500 EXTENDED 4.3L V6 8 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4370007
  • Stock #: T1829
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP8J1273916
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Just a beauty of a cargo van!

Recently made available is this fantastic 2018 Chevrolet Express 3500 Cargo Van with 155" wheel base. Powered by the smooth and powerful 4.3L VVT V6 and mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission provides tons of power and great fuel economy. This van comes loaded with options like:

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power and Heated Mirrors, right side 60/40 split cargo doors, Onstar turn by turn Navigation, AM/FM Stereo with MP3 Player and Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, 110V and 12V Power, and much more.

Only 27,300 original km's on this one.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • WiFi Hotspot

