Recently made available is this fantastic 2018 Chevrolet Express 3500 Cargo Van with 155" wheel base. Powered by the smooth and powerful 4.3L VVT V6 and mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission provides tons of power and great fuel economy. This van comes loaded with options like:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power and Heated Mirrors, right side 60/40 split cargo doors, Onstar turn by turn Navigation, AM/FM Stereo with MP3 Player and Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, 110V and 12V Power, and much more.

Only 27,300 original km's on this one.

Stock # T1829

